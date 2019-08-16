Walmart CEO comments on gun violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NEWS10) — Walmart appears to be taking a stand on gun control.

On Thursday, the CEO said the company supports “common sense” gun legislation. He specifically mentioned background checks and removing weapons from “people who pose an imminent danger.”

He did not endorse any specific legislation instead saying re-authorization of the assault weapons ban should be debated.

Walmart fell under renewed criticism for selling firearms after a gunman killed 22 people at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas on August 3.