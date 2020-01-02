Vinyl outselling CDs for first time in 30 years

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — For the first time in 30 years, vinyl records are outselling CDs.

Vinyl generated more than $224 million in revenue in 2019 alone. According to “Billboard,” last week was the biggest for vinyl sales in 2019.

And it’s not just classics that are flying off the shelves. Artists like Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are popular as well as the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Volume 1.”

Experts think a mix of nostalgia and a new generation discovering the timeless quality of vinyl are driving the sales.