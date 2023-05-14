(KTLA) – Video captured the terrifying moment a gunman opened fire as a man pulled up to the driveway of his home in Los Angeles.

The shooting took place at a home in the city’s Northridge neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Home security video shows the victim pulling up to his circular driveway as a brown Kia sedan was parked on the street nearby.

“I noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in front of our neighbor’s house, parked pretty far away from the curb, so it was very unusual to see a vehicle parked that way,” recalled the victim, who did not want to be identified.

The victim parked near his front door and was about to exit his car when he noticed the suspicious vehicle suddenly drive up to the curb in front of his house.

That’s when a man hopped out of the car and began firing.

“A gentleman jumped out from the backseat wearing a hoodie and a bandana,” recalled the victim. “I just saw him lift up and point a black handgun with a long silencer in the front. So I closed my door right away and hit the gas and jumped the curb.”

The video shows the victim speeding away as the shots rang out among the sounds of screeching tires. The gunman is seen continuing to shoot his gun at the victim’s car as it drives away.

Security video captured a man being shot at by a gunman as he pulled into the driveway of his Northridge home on May 12, 2023. (TNLA)

The victim said it was especially terrifying because his two children were at home. He was trying to speed away to lure the assailants away from them. He said the suspects began following his vehicle while shots continually rang out.

“One of the bullets hit the back of my car, the second hit the tree in front of my house, the third hit the neighbor’s upstairs bedroom window,” he said of the aftermath.

Although he doesn’t know why this happened, he believes the shooting was targeted.

“The way they were casing out the house, the way they pulled up, the way they got out of the car,” he said. “They attempted to shoot at me as I was driving away and then they attempted to follow me. Thank God I was able to drive fast and get away and contact the police.”

He said officers arrived at his home soon after and secured the premises.

Near the end of the surveillance video, the victim’s son can be seen opening the front door and searching for his dad outside.

“That’s when he saw the man running after my car and shooting in the middle of the street,” he said of his son. “Naturally, my kids are terrified they had to witness this. My wife, she’s very distraught. It’s a very unsafe situation. It’s very unnerving.”

The victim’s son was seen running out the front door as his father drove away while a gunman shot at him outside of his Northridge home on May 12, 2023. (TNLA)

For now, they’re hoping police will conduct a thorough investigation and catch the suspects before they target anyone else.

The gunman is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask and black clothing. The weapon used was a semi-automatic handgun, police said. The suspect vehicle is a light-brown sedan.

The victim is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.