Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

(WJW) — Thursday is Veterans Day, and restaurants, stores, and other establishments across the country will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members. Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. We recommend calling specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves, and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Thursday, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go, or delivery within three weeks.

Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries will be offered to all past and present armed services members on Thursday. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Thursday.

Denny’s: A complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam will be offered to all active, inactive, and military personnel.

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases November 11 to 14 after verifying military credentials online.

Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut Thursday.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12 through December 10.

Hooters: All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu Thursday.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations Thursday.

Little Caesar’s: A free lunch combo for veterans and active military will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer free meals to all veterans on November 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side. McDonald’s will also be giving all customers American Flag window decals to honor the veteran community.

Menchie’s: Veterans and military members can get six ounces of froyo free Thursday. Must show valid military ID or proof of service to qualify.

Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Thursday. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer

Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee Thursday for veterans, military service members, and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.

Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through November 13 with the Target Circle program.

Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.

Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo offer with a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card Thursday.

Walgreen’s: November 11 through 14, veterans, military, and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service.

White Castle: A free combo meal No. 1 through No. 6 or breakfast Combo meal will be offered to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle on Thursday.