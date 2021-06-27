Vacations turning into nightmares as travel companies fail to meet demand

MIAMI (NewsNation) — As more Americans try to take much-needed vacations, many are finding themselves frustrated as companies scramble to meet demands.

Not only are airlines canceling flights due to pilot shortages, but rental companies are also dealing with a lack of cars. Travel experts are calling the rental car situation “carmageddon.”

Many waited in long lines at the car rental center in Miami International Airport Wednesday. “I’ve had a lot of issues,” said Brandon Ferguson, a customer in line. “I think people need to do their job and create a better plan for us. We pay a lot of money to come out here and rent cars and take vacations. It’s unfair.”

“We have been waiting about an hour and a half,” another customer said.

During the pandemic, many rental companies sold off their cars for cash. Now, a car shortage has created issues building back up the fleet.