USDA increases monthly SNAP benefits by 40%

National
WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday a 40 percent increase in monthly SNAP benefits.

The move was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Department, the emergency benefits will significantly increase the food purchasing power for qualifying American families.

Currently, the average five-person household receives around $528 in benefits. The additional funds will increase that number by $240 per month.

