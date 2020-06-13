US Secret Service: pepper spray used in June 1 event

(CNN) – The U.S. Secret Service now says an agent used pepper spray on a protester in Lafayette Square on June 1.
In a statement, the agency says it’s correcting its previous statement on the matter. It says a review of records shows the spray was used on what it calls an “assaultive” individual.
Government forces cleared peaceful protesters out of the square that day. Shortly after, President Trump walked from the white house to a nearby church to pose with a bible.
The photo op is widely criticized, including by former defense secretary James Mattis.