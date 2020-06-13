US Secret Service: pepper spray used in June 1 event

FILE – In this June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John’s Church, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley says his presence “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.” He called it “a mistake” that he has learned from. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(CNN) – The U.S. Secret Service now says an agent used pepper spray on a protester in Lafayette Square on June 1.

In a statement, the agency says it’s correcting its previous statement on the matter. It says a review of records shows the spray was used on what it calls an “assaultive” individual.

Government forces cleared peaceful protesters out of the square that day. Shortly after, President Trump walked from the white house to a nearby church to pose with a bible.

The photo op is widely criticized, including by former defense secretary James Mattis.

