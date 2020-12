NEW YORK (NEXSTAR/AP) — More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage. The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and via its website.

They include fans that are matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. They also come with a white color-changing LED light and remote control.