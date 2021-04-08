US allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The U.S. government will allot nearly 85% less Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to states next week, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.

Only 785,500 J&J doses will be allocated, compared to 4.95 million doses this week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and J&J did not immediately respond to requests, made outside regular hours, for comment on the drop in numbers.

Last week, a New York Times report said that workers at an Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, which produced both AstraZeneca Plc and J&J doses, mixed up ingredients of the two vaccines, ruining 15 million J&J doses.

However, the Baltimore facility has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a federal health official told Reuters last week that none of the vaccine doses from the plant have been used in vaccination efforts so far.

