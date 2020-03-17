Uber, Lyft suspend shared rides to lessen coronavirus impact

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have both announced they are suspending shared rides in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

1) Our goal @Uber is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve. With that in mind, we are suspending our Pool option in the US and Canada. 18 cities in all, including SF, NYC and Seattle. — Andrew Macdonald (@andrewgordonmac) March 17, 2020

Uber will suspend its pool option in 18 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Lyft is also pausing its shared rides across all markets.

“The health and safety of the Lyft community is our top priority, and we’re dedicated to doing what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lyft wrote on its site. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and base our actions on official guidance.”

