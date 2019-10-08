Uber, Lyft drivers eligible for free flu shot

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Flu season is here, and to help protect their drivers and passengers, Uber and Lyft are offering their employees free flu shots.

Drivers who choose to get their shot can sign up through driversbenefits.org, and get their shot at any Rite Aid from now through November 30.

While the flu shot won’t guarantee you won’t get sick, it is your best defense against the flu. For Uber and Lyft drivers, it will help keep them healthy so they won’t need to take sick days and can also help protect their families and their passengers.