Uber, Clorox team up to help drivers keep their cars clean, safe

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NEWS10) – Starting march 15, Uber riders in the U.S. may start to see Clorox Disinfecting Wipes on their rides. Uber is teaming up with Clorox to provide drivers with disinfecting wipes to help make sure trips are equipped with the supplies to help keep their car clean and disinfected.

When drivers with Uber confirm they have Clorox wipes in their vehicle through the “Go Online Checklist,” riders will receive an in-app notification prior to being picked up that wipes are available.

“We have been piloting this collaboration in five cities prior to the nationwide launch and found that 40% of riders surveyed say they would use Uber more knowing that Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are available in the vehicle,” said Uber. “We hope riders and drivers will continue to feel greater ease when they travel, knowing they have access to Clorox Disinfecting Wipes at no additional cost, to help prevent the spread of germs on their next Uber trip.”

Last week, active drivers in the U.S. started receiving a message in the app offering Clorox Wipes to be sent directly to their homes. Drivers should be receiving the wipes by the beginning of April.

Experts recommend cleaning high-touch hard, non-porous surfaces in cars before and after every trip. Drivers should focus on the front part of the car that includes the steering wheel, gear shifts, cup holders, and door handles.

The inclusion of sanitizing wipes is part of Uber’s $50 million global commitment to help purchase and distribute cleaning supplies and protective equipment to drivers across the world. Uber also worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to share guidance specifically targeted to ridesharing on how drivers can clean their vehicles.

In 2020, Uber introduced a safety checklist for drivers before they can go online and start accepting trips. The checklist includes mask or face cover verification technology and was later extended to riders.