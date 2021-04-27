U.S. Census Bureau encourages kids to ‘tell stories’ using data

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy of a privacy protection system that it alleged is holding up the process.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Statistics in Schools brings subjects to life for all grade levels using Census Bureau data. The U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging students to explore data and voice their opinions on population change with their Numbers that Tell a Story activity.

April 27 is National Tell a Story Day. Whether you are the teller or listener, stories are fun for everyone.

Students will be able to use the Census Bureau’s State Facts for Students tool to gather interesting data about their state and use it to tell stories – all while practicing oral communication and discussion skills.