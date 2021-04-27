U.S. Census Bureau encourages kids to ‘tell stories’ using data

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Statistics in Schools brings subjects to life for all grade levels using Census Bureau data. The U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging students to explore data and voice their opinions on population change with their Numbers that Tell a Story activity.
April 27 is National Tell a Story Day. Whether you are the teller or listener, stories are fun for everyone.
Students will be able to use the Census Bureau’s State Facts for Students tool to gather interesting data about their state and use it to tell stories – all while practicing oral communication and discussion skills.