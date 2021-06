WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department isn’t the only department adding dogs to the force. The U.S. Capitol Police announced Wednesday they have a new four-legged friend.

We are thrilled to welcome the newest member of our Department!



2-year-old Lila is our first full-time emotional support black lab. Lila's first day is on July 5. pic.twitter.com/e6eX6gH77u — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 9, 2021

The new pup, Lila, is 2-year-old and will start her new role as an emotional support dog on July 5.

On June 1, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins Tweeted that the Albany Police Department added an 8-week-old Goldendoodle to their dog therapy program.