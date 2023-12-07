PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Frank Caprio, a retired Rhode Island traffic judge well known to viewers of “Caught in Providence,” has announced he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Caprio, who turned 87 in November, posted a Facebook video revealing the diagnosis, telling viewers that the news put a damper on his birthday.

“Quite recently, I was not feeling well and received a medical examination. And the report was not a good one,” he said. “I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer.”

Caprio is currently getting treatment both in Rhode Island and Massachusetts from a “wonderful” team of doctors, he said.

“I know this is a long road and I’m fully prepared to fight as hard as I can,” he added.

Caprio also asked his fans to pray for him, explaining that he believed prayer to be “the most powerful weapon to help me survive this” along with his medical treatment.

“Just knowing that you are keeping me in your thoughts means the world to me,” he continued. “Thank you for all your past messages. Thank you for your loving support. And please remember, just a small prayer. I’d really appreciate it.”

State and local leaders in Rhode Island said they plan to do just that, including Mayor Brett Smiley, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi and Congressman Gabe Amo.

Caprio, famous for his television series “Caught in Providence,” has also gained national fame after clips of the series went viral on Facebook and other social media platforms in recent years. Many of the videos concerned Caprio dismissing tickets from offenders after hearing their personal stories.

Caprio retired from Providence Municipal Court earlier this year, after nearly 40 years behind the bench.