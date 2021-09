ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany is hosting one of many free recycling events on Thursday for household hazardous waste. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rapp Road Landfill.

They're accepting tons of waste material—gasoline, antifreeze, paint, fire extinguishers, fertilizers, pesticides, used cooking oil, asbestos, lightbulbs, batteries, syringes, and even more. Find out more about what they're accepting online.