ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday was the 50th annual Arbor Day, a day meant to celebrate nature. Multiple communities, including Albany, Schenectady and Glens Falls, held tree planting ceremonies.

Albany leaders were joined by members of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in Lincoln Park to discuss the importance of planting trees.

“Protecting our public health, to protecting our environment, to fighting climate change, and the more that we can plant trees and reforest parts of the state, especially in urban areas, it has such a huge benefit for our communities and our environment overall,” DEC Exec. Deputy Commissioner Sean Mahar said.

City officials also discussed the importance of educating local students about the importance of protecting the environment.