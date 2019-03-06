Travel advisory issued for The Bahamas due to crime

An American Airlines jet, left, waits for a Delta Airlines jet to pass by before following it onto the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration reported delays in air travel Friday because of a “slight increase in sick leave” at two East Coast air traffic control […]

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for The Bahamas. Officials say violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault, are common, even during the day and in tourist areas.

Right now the travel advisory is at level two, meaning you should exercise increased caution.

They say the vast majority of crime occurs on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands. They are also warning people of activities involving commercial recreational watercraft, including water tours, because the tours are not consistently regulated. Watercraft are often not maintained, and many companies do not have safety certifications to operate in The Bahamas. Jet-ski operators have been known to commit sexual assaults against tourists.

Officials say if you decide to travel to The Bahamas follow these steps: