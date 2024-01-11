ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting January 30, Trailways will be adding hundreds of destinations with the new Greyhound and Flixbus alliance. This partnership will give Trailways customers more access to convenient, comfortable, and affordable bus travel.

Customers will be able to book their tickets for Greyhound and Flixbus by visiting Trailways.com and Trailways.ca starting on January 23 for travel dates starting January 30. Transcor Data Services (TDS) in Jacksonville, Florida will be powering the new connecting services. To find any information about service, schedules, arrival and departure times, and fares customers are encouraged to visit Trailsways websites.

Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com. says, “This is a historic moment for Trailways. Connectivity is the backbone of North America and a critical piece of this partnership. By working in concert with one another and interlining our inventory, we’re aligning with Trailways’ commitment to make affordable and eco-friendly transportation more accessible to travelers across North America.”

Members of Driven Rewards, Trailways’s Loyalty Program will also benefit from this new alliance. They will be able to earn and redeem points from all Trailways partners, now including Greyhound and Flixbus, when making purchases online which incentivizes members to explore and travel to new places together.

Trailways was founded in 1936 and is the largest and oldest network of independent motor operators in North America. It emphasizes safe, affordable, eco-friendly transportation with 450 daily trips to over 900 destinations in the United States and Canada.