Toys for Tots to give out 2M toys, books and games

(NEWS10) — Some kids across the country are going to get a big surprise.
Toys for Tots plans to donate two million toys to families in need.
The non-profit is known for giving presents away during the holidays, but the CEO said they are distributing early this year to help ease children’s fears during the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes when many children across the country are forced to remain at home for social distancing.
The organization has partnered with Good360 to distribute the toys to their nonprofit partners.
You can donate toys and books to Toys for Tots to help with the effort.
