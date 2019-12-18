Toymaker selling little green Army women

SCRANTON, Pa. (NEWS10) — A Pennsylvania toymaker took a chance this year by introducing its first female soldier figurine.

Now the company’s owner said demand is going through the roof.

“Just this morning, I got an e-mail from a woman who is 67 years old, who said she wanted a set of women soldiers when she was little, and this is just a six-decade-late Christmas wish fulfillment for her. And I got a lot of messages like that,” BMC Toys owner Jeff Imel said.

The figurines are made by BMC Toys in Scranton, Pa. The company said the response was overwhelming after adding a little green woman to the lineup.

The first full line of female soldiers is expected to be available for Christmas 2020.