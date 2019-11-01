Tonko talks about limo safety on U.S. House floor

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Rep. Paul Tonko was on the U.S. House floor Thursday urging Congress to act on the limousine safety package.

The package of bills include the Safe Limo Act, Take Unsafe Limos Off the Road Act, and the End the Limo Loophole Act. The bills are co-sponsored by Rep. Antonio Delgado and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Tonko said Thursday that the measures are common sense and will help save lives.

“These common sense measures will save lives and ensure this never happens to another family,” he said. “I urge this Congress to raise our nation’s limousine safety standards without delay.”

October 65 marked one year since the tragedy in Schoharie that killed 20 people.