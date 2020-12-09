Tonko AI education bill secured in NDAA

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A piece of bipartisan legislation, authored by Congressman Paul Tonko, was included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act and advanced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Artificial Intelligence Education Act would establish grant support within the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund the creation of easily-accessible K-12 lesson plans for schools and educators to provide students with the tools, skills and social understanding of AI technologies.

Nathan Wang, a recent graduate of Shaker High School in Latham, inspired Congressman Tonko to introduce the bill. Wang is currently a freshman studying biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University. He reached out to Tonko on the importance of facilitating access for students to learn about AI technologies.

This AI Education Act would:

Ensure that artificial intelligence education is accessible to K-12 students

Increase awareness of potential ethical, social, safety, and security risks of artificial systems

Promote curriculum development for teaching topics related to artificial intelligence

Support efforts to achieve equitable access to K-12 artificial intelligence education

Promote the widespread understanding of artificial intelligence principles and methods to create an educated workforce and general public able to use products enabled by artificial intelligence systems and adapt to future societal and economic changes caused by artificial intelligence systems

Bolster America’s STEM-educated K-12 teaching workforce by expanding eligibility for the Robert Noyce Teacher Training Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarship to science, technology, and mathematics undergraduates who choose to pursue a career in K-12 education.

The AI Education Act is included in the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative section of the National Defense Authorization Act. Specifically, in TITLE IV—National Science Foundation Artificial Intelligence Activities.