Toddler in awe of Target ad goes viral

PEORIA, Ariz. (NEWS10) — For kids with disabilities, fitting in can be difficult. That’s why an Arizona mom is sharing a major win that brought a smile to her toddler’s face.

Little Oliver was on a Target run with his mom in Peoria when an advertisement caught his eye.

“He stopped his wheelchair dead in his tracks and looked up,” his mom Demi Garza-Pena recalled.

To see a little boy in a wheelchair just like him.

Ollie relies on his wheelchair to get around. He was born with a rare condition called caudal regression syndrome that affects his lower spine and organs.

“It was just a beautiful moment to see,” Garza-Pena said. “Him admiring somebody like him because he doesn’t get to see that often.”

His mom took to Facebook to share the moment that brought her to tears and to celebrate Target being inclusive.

Her post quickly went viral.

Target launched the more inclusive ads in 2017 — mainly in apparel — and refreshes them regularly with the next batch coming later in the month.

Garza-Pena hopes other stores will follow Target’s lead.

“Everybody, everywhere, all the time,” she said. “That would make a huge difference.”

Until then, Garza-Pena is grateful for Target’s efforts. She said it’s a moment most parents like her dream of.

“To see their kids included. We don’t get that often.”

