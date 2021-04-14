The Great Getaway: Traveling within the country on a plane

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) — Air travel is increasing, as vaccinations and warmer weather take more people out of pandemic hibernation.

Domestic travel is up, as more people are taking their first real vacation since the pandemic began. The rules are the same at airports, but once you’re at your gate, it’s the airline that has the final say.

We’re looking for the sunshine and beaches

More Americans are boarding planes again and new TSA data is proving that to be true. At Bradley International Airport, you’ll find many vacationers flying south. “Family vacation to Florida. Why is the time now? Too much being cooped up, and winter felt long. We needed to do something,” said Joel Berntsen of Madison, Connecticut.

For others, hopping on a plane is their ticket to seeing relatives again. “Just to see family, I’m still going to be doing a lot of training while I’m there. just to get a break,” said Russell Dixon, a UConn football student-athlete.

All airlines require face coverings for the entirety of your flight, since social distancing may not be possible on board.