The Great Getaway: Traveling within the country on a plane

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) — Air travel is increasing, as vaccinations and warmer weather take more people out of pandemic hibernation.
Domestic travel is up, as more people are taking their first real vacation since the pandemic began. The rules are the same at airports, but once you’re at your gate, it’s the airline that has the final say.
More Americans are boarding planes again and new TSA data is proving that to be true. At Bradley International Airport, you’ll find many vacationers flying south. “Family vacation to Florida. Why is the time now? Too much being cooped up, and winter felt long. We needed to do something,” said Joel Berntsen of Madison, Connecticut.
For others, hopping on a plane is their ticket to seeing relatives again. “Just to see family, I’m still going to be doing a lot of training while I’m there. just to get a break,” said Russell Dixon, a UConn football student-athlete.
Mask wearing is federally mandated at airports and the TSA will continue to enforce that until at least May. Now when it comes to being on a plane, that is entirely up to the airline. Most flights are allowing passengers to sit in the middle seat but a full flight isn’t concerning for some.
“I don’t see how it’s any different than going to the grocery store really. Well hopefully (she) keeps her mask on, the little one is the one we are most concerned about.” Joel Berntsen of Madison, Conn.
Frontier became the first airline to require passengers to do a temperature check before boarding. You don’t need proof of a negative COVID-19 test for domestic travel, but it’s still a good idea to check the travel guidance from whichever state you’re flying to.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Conservative but smart’: Upstate infectious disease expert on J&J pause
- ATV and dirt bike ban signed in Albany
- Premier Lacrosse League announces UAlbany Athletics as host for week 8 games
- 100 days until the start of the Tokyo Olympics
- National Gardening Day: ‘The Plant Kween’ shares tips on improving your green thumb
Follow NEWS10
All airlines require face coverings for the entirety of your flight, since social distancing may not be possible on board.