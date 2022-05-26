BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses, located in Rhode Island, has been sold. The “Conjuring” house, located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, went on the market in the fall with an asking price of $1.2 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported the sale price was higher than that, at just over $1.5 million. The closing is scheduled for Thursday.

Built in 1836, the house was made famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.” Though it wasn’t the house featured in the film, it was the actual home in real life where the Perron family endured nearly a decade of intense paranormal activity in the 1970s.

Caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.