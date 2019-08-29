The busiest days for Labor Day travel

(CNN)– It’s time to pack the car and head to your Labor Day destination. Whether your hitting the road or taking to the friendly skies, you’ll have plenty of company along the way.

TripAdvisor says the busiest travel days are Thursday, August 29, and Tuesday, September 3rd. AAA projects that more Americans will be on the roads this year. A study from TripAdvisor shows that 61% of those surveyed plan to drive to their holiday weekend destination.

If you’re looking to take a quick trip, TripAdvisor says that top destinations for a short getaway include New York City, Boston, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, the top trips this year include a mountain getaway or a visit to a national park.