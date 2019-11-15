Teen pilot survives plane crash

KENT, Wash. (NEWS10) — At just 19 years old, a teenage pilot showed the resolve of someone twice his age.

He was able to keep his cool after the engine on his plane died, and he crashed into a lake.

Bret Easter was flying over Washington State when he lost power to the engine. He made the quick decision to glide the plane down into a lake.

His landing was perfect, but the struggle was just beginning. Easter was trapped in 47 degree water. It was then up to a pair of good Samaritans to do the rest.

“Robert was yelling at him, stay up, you’re going to be okay, this isn’t your day. Not today.”

“They said my core body temperature was so low my brain shouldn’t have been coming back like that.”

Easter struggled to stay above water for 10 minutes when Lori and Robert came to his rescue.

Easter spent the night in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.