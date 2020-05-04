Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As students in New York State finish the academic year at home, this week, we say “thank you” to the teachers who are doing their best to ensure their students are staying head of the curve.
It’s Teacher Appreciation Week.
During the coronavirus pandemic, countless parades have been held to remind teachers how much they’re appreciated.
Teacher Appreciation Week lasts from May 4 to May 8.
