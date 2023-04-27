(NEXSTAR) – Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died, according to a statement from his family shared with multiple outlets. He was 79.

Springer passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago Thursday, his family tells WLWT.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, told the outlet. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Jerry Springer, as seen on the show’s 25th Season Spectacular — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

FILE – Jerry Springer attends AOL Build Speaker Speakers at AOL Studios In New York on May 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

FILE – Jerry Springer being interviewed on the set of Daily Pop — (Photo by: Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

A family spokesperson told TMZ that Springer had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Before starting “The Jerry Springer Show” in 1991, Springer pursued a life in politics. He ran for Congress in 1970, unsuccessfully, before being elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971, according to TMZ. He then became mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.

After leaving politics, Springer joined WLWT in Cincinnati as a news anchor and commentator.

Then in the 90s, Springer became a staple of daytime television. His show was filled with seething spurned lovers, gender fluid guests before that was a term and pretty much anyone who was spoiling for a fight. It even provoked serious end-of-civilization-as-we-know-it talk.

In 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes, “The Jerry Springer Show” came to an end.

During an interview with The Associated Press at his show’s 25th anniversary three years ago, Springer said that anyone could do his job if they learned three phrases: “You did what?” ”Come on out!” and “We’ll be right back.”

Springer also appeared in another short-lived show, “Judge Jerry,” which ran for three seasons starting in 2020. More recently, Springer appeared on “The Masked Singer” as “The Beetle.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.