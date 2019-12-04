Study: poorly wrapped gifts are better received

(NEWS10) – You no longer need to worry about making sure all of your Christmas gifts are neatly wrapped. Researchers at the University of Nevada found poorly wrapped gifts are better received by the people they’re given to.

The study found nicely wrapped presents gave people higher expectations of what the gifts inside may be. Analysts say this makes the person receiving the gift feel a bit disappointed they opened it. Meanwhile, people had lower expectations when given a present wrapped poorly and usually wound up liking the gift more.

You can read the full study from the University of Nevada here.