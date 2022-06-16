ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With Father’s Day approaching, WalletHub conducted a study to find out which states are the best and worst for working dads. To determine which states are the best and worst for working dads, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions, economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health.

WalletHub evaluated the four key dimensions using 23 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for working dads. They then decided each state and the District’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank them.

15 best states for working dads:

Massachusetts

Minnesota

District of Columbia

Connecticut

New Jersey

Rhode Island

Wisconsin

New Hampshire

Vermont

Illinois

New York

Maryland

North Dakota

Virginia

Washington

15 worst states for working dads:

Louisiana

New Mexico

Mississippi

West Virginia

Nevada

Alabama

Idaho

South Carolina

Oklahoma

Arizona

Arkansas

Georgia

Texas

California

Alaska

Life as a working dad in NY:

First is the best; 25 is average