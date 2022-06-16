ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With Father’s Day approaching, WalletHub conducted a study to find out which states are the best and worst for working dads. To determine which states are the best and worst for working dads, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions, economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health.
WalletHub evaluated the four key dimensions using 23 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for working dads. They then decided each state and the District’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank them.
15 best states for working dads:
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- District of Columbia
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- Rhode Island
- Wisconsin
- New Hampshire
- Vermont
- Illinois
- New York
- Maryland
- North Dakota
- Virginia
- Washington
15 worst states for working dads:
- Louisiana
- New Mexico
- Mississippi
- West Virginia
- Nevada
- Alabama
- Idaho
- South Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Texas
- California
- Alaska
Life as a working dad in NY:
First is the best; 25 is average
- First for day-care quality
- First for unemployment rate of dads with kids younger than 18 years old
- Fourth for male life expectancy
- Seventh for the average length of a work day (in hours) for dads
- Twelfth for male uninsured rate