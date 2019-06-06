Study: Millennials are more afraid of lunch breaks than any other generation

(NEWS10) – When it comes to taking lunch breaks, new research shows Millennials are too scared to do it.

Hygiene brand Tork released a survey on Tuesday revealing Millennials fear lunch breaks more than any other generation.

In fact, they are nearly three times more likely than Baby Boomers to think their coworkers will judge them for taking regular lunch breaks.

However, the study also finds Millennials wish they could step away from their desks to eat.

About 16% of young workers say they would even take a small pay cut if it means taking lunch every day.

In a campaign dubbed “Take Back the Lunch Break”, the brand is calling on workplaces to empower their employees to ditch the sad desk lunches, claiming they can make workers less productive, unfulfilled and more prone to unhealthy eating.

