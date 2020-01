(NEWS10) — A new study shows that marijuana might be able to help with anxiety.

Researchers released their findings in the peer review scientific journal “Neuron.” It states the discovery of a molecule in marijuana that affects anxiety could be the key to new therapies for anxiety prevention.

The molecule, called 2AG, appears to be a disruptor in the brain’s “superhighway” of emotions and decision making, and it effectively can stop an anxiety attack in its track.