Smoke from Canada wildfires spotted over US

(CNN) – Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Alberta is stretching across Canada and can be seen in the U.S.

Environment Canada said Friday that air quality is poor in the province.

The National Weather Service says smoke from the wildfires is reaching the Northeast. The smoke is located aloft and is allowing for a hazy look to the sky.

The wildfire haze is expected to linger through the weekend.

Several homes have reportedly been destroyed by the flames and evacuation orders have been issued for remote areas.