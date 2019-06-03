Skrillex may prevent mosquito bites, study finds

(NEWS10) – Forget bug spray, a new study found that Skrillex songs could protect you against mosquito bites this summer!

Reseachers examined the effects of electronic music (Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites by Skrillex) on mosquitoes and whether it made them less likely to bite hosts.

According to the study, those subjected to the music had a lower chance of getting bit than those not subject to the music.

“Sound and its reception are crucial for reproduction, survival, and population maintenance of many animals. In insects, low-frequency vibrations facilitate sexual interactions, whereas noise disrupts the perception of signals from conspecifics and hosts,” researchers wrote in the paper.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most effective way to avoid getting sick from viruses spread by mosquitoes when at home and during travel is to prevent mosquito bites. The agency recommends the following: