Six Flags lifeguard told not to return to work until he takes out his earrings

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) – 16-year-old Jamieson Minor says he had always wanted to get his ears pierced so when he started earning his own money, he finally did it.

Minor was recently hired as a lifeguard at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas.



“I saw my coworkers with their ears pierced, and I was like, ‘Why not?'” Jamieson said.



He got the piercings on June 1 with his very first paycheck, but when he returned to work, he says he was told to clock out and not return until he removed them.



“The HR lady explained that it is their policy that female employees can wear earrings, but male employees cannot,” Jamieson said.



The teen’s mom, Kelly, says she started making calls to the Six Flags corporate office.



“I don’t think it’s right that just because he’s a male he can’t return to work,” said his mother.



ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to Six Flags but have yet to hear back.



“To be honest with you, I don’t even like earrings on males but my son wanted his ears pierced, and I told him, ‘Bottom line, I’m going to fight that because it’s not right,'” his mother said.

Jamieson will have to wait another five weeks before he can take out his earrings, according to the store where he got his piercings, which means he won’t be allowed back at work until then. That will mean missing out on more than a month’s pay.



“I didn’t expect that to happen to me…I just want my job back. That’s really it,” Jamieson pleaded.