ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Following Black Friday is Cyber Monday with just as many deals and discounts to get you through the holiday season. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some tips for how to shop Cyber Monday safely.

The BBB released an article earlier in September with tips on how to shop safely on Cyber Monday. Among the deals and offerings there can be misleading advertisements and untrustworthy sellers explains BBB. Check out the tips below to make sure you’re getting all the best deals safely on Cyber Monday.

Beware of false advertising and phony websites If a deal seems too good to be true it most likely is according to the BBB. Scammers like to create look a like websites that appear to be a trusted retailer. Make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Shop with trust working sellers on secure sites Check the BBB Business Profile on BBB.org for businesses you aren’t familiar with. Look at the rating, and read customer reviews. Make sure the web addresses are secure by checking the web addresses begin with “HTTPS” and not just “HTTP”. The BBB also advises never to put personal or credit card information in forms on non-secure web pages.

Keep your antivirus software up to date Up to date antivirus software will help shoppers avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams, helping keep your personal information safe

Price check before you buy Be sure to compare prices among online retailers. Some might claim they have the best prices but it might not be the real deal.

Rewards and loyalty programs Check the rewards and loyalty programs you’re a part of. Special point offers could add up on Cyber Monday and through the holiday

Use your credit card The BBB advises to use your credit card when making online purchases. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Debit cards don’t offer this same protection. Never make purchases with online sellers by giving them prepaid debit cards or wiring them money.

Return policies Understand the return or exchange policy for the items you buy. Some retailers may offer final sale of closeout items that don’t allow returns. Gift receipts are also helpful so those can return gifts if necessary

Watch out for phishing scams The BBB warns to look out for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with a delivery, all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. Avoid phishing scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.



Check out the BBB for more on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and how to shop the best at any time throughout the year. Safe shopping!