‘Sesame Street’ helps parents get kids ready for school

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — There’s a new tool to help make going back to school a lot easier, especially for young kids who are going to class for the very first time.

“Sesame Street” is behind the new effort.

For 50 years, “Sesame Street” and our favorite puppet friends have been teaching preschoolers the building blocks of learning through fun and play. Now, a new book aims to give parents the tools to master back to school season with Sesame’s fundamentals and curriculum right at home.

It’s called “Ready for School: A Parent’s Guide to Playful Learning for Children Ages 2 to 5.”

Dr. Rosemarie Truglio has worked with TV’s most famous street for 20 years. She provides tips from Sesame’s eight key lessons for school readiness like math, science and social and emotional development through playful learning opportunities in everyday experiences.

“I would love for parents to observe their children and see what their children are interested and how they can gently guide their play so they can infuse more learning moments,” she said.

And reassuring moms and dads it’s okay not to know all the answers.

“Getting children ready for kindergarten can be a very stressful time, and the purpose of this book is to alleviate this stress because it doesn’t have to be stressful at all.”