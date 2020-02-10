Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announces new $25M legislation for substance abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand came to Albany Monday to announce a new bi-partisan bill.
The Family Support Services for Addiction Act is a $25 million grant program meant to help nonprofits and community organizations.
Senator Gillibrand admits that it’s a drop in the bucket, but success brings more money. The senator also says that with the rising threat of opioid abuse, programs and funding need to increase.
As a bi-partisan bill, the Senator expects it to pass with the next spending bill and will go into effect in 2021.
