Sen. Schumer calls for school bus safety study

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer has called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to begin a study on school bus arm cameras.

A law was recently passed in New York State to allow the cameras on buses, and now the senator wants to see if the law needs to be implemented on a national level.

He’s called for a study to be done as soon as possible. According to Schumer, more than 600 tickets were issued across the state during an enforcement day in May.

“It won’t take just a week or two,” he said. “I would imagine the study would take six months to a year and then we would make a determination as to whether these cameras are needed and if they are worth the cost. If they are, the federal government would step up to the plate and pay for them.”

Schumer said more than 50,000 vehicle illegally passed stopped school buses each day.