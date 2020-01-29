Sen. Gillibrand wants to give female service members properly fitting body armor

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced legislation that would equip female service members with proper fitting body armor.

Gillibrand said poorly fitting body armor is the leading cause of preventable injury for service members.

The Female Body Armor Modernization Act would speed up the process of getting female-specific or non-standard male body armor during initial entry training. According to the Senator, access to female-specific or non-standard male body armor is limited and mostly issued to service members who are deploying.

The bill would also require the Defense Health Agency to track injuries associated with ill-fitting equipment to better address any future problems.