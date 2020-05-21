Sen. Gillibrand calls for pay increase for front line medical workers

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for a pay increase for front line medical staff working during the coronavirus pandemic.
The senator said staff putting themselves at risk should be paid time-and-a-half during the pandemic. She also said money from the HEROES Act, which would fund the pay increase, could be used to rehire medical staff who have been laid off by struggling hospitals.
“Hopefully, with the money that we’re about to send, there will be enough that they can rehire anybody that they’ve laid off or furloughed,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make any sense to be laying off healthcare workers during a pandemic.”
The HEROES Act passed through the House of Representatives but has stalled in the Senate. New York State would receive around $34 billion in funding should the bill pass.
