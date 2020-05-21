Sen. Gillibrand calls for pay increase for front line medical workers

In this March 30, 2020 photo provided by Chief Nurse Anesthetist Nicole Hubbard, nurses Mindy Brock and Ben Cayer, wearing protective equipment, hold each other and look into each other’s eyes, in Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla. “Everybody’s talking about the photo,” says Cayer, 46. It strikes a chord “because we’re all going through the same thing right now and it’s a symbol of hope and love.” Brock, 38, adds: “What’s important is that we stick together, we work together, and we always support each other. And not just Ben and I, but the human race right now.” (Nicole Hubbard via AP)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for a pay increase for front line medical staff working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The senator said staff putting themselves at risk should be paid time-and-a-half during the pandemic. She also said money from the HEROES Act, which would fund the pay increase, could be used to rehire medical staff who have been laid off by struggling hospitals.

“Hopefully, with the money that we’re about to send, there will be enough that they can rehire anybody that they’ve laid off or furloughed,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make any sense to be laying off healthcare workers during a pandemic.”

The HEROES Act passed through the House of Representatives but has stalled in the Senate. New York State would receive around $34 billion in funding should the bill pass.

