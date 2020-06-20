See your state’s COVID-19 risk level

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Corona virus

(NEXSTAR) — Only three states are currently on track to contain COVID-19, according to data compiled by nonprofit Covid Act Now – Michigan, New York and New Jersey, as of June 19.

Covid Act Now is made up of epidemiologists, health experts, technologists and public policy leaders, and works in partnership with Stanford University, Georgetown University and Grand Rounds, according to the group’s website.

Nonprofit Covid Act Now is tracing states’ COVID-19 risk level. Green signifies “on track to contain COVID,” yellow “Controlled disease growth,” orange “at risk” and red “active or imminent outbreak.” (Courtesy: Covid Act Now)

While cases are declining in those three states, most of the country is experiencing “controlled disease growth.”

Those states include California, Hawaii, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The “at-risk” states are Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alaska, Maine and Florida.

In the “active or imminent outbreak” category are four states – Arizona, Missouri, Alabama and Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

