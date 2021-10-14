Search underway in Alabama for missing student from Niskayuna

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a University of Alabama student who was last heard from Wednesday afternoon. Police say that John Charles Lombardo, 21, of Niskayuna, was last heard from around 2 p.m. on Wednesday by his friends.

Lombardo’s mother said she has not heard from her son, called Jack, since Tuesday night. She said she filed a missing person report on Wednesday.

Lombardo stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has short dark hair and tattoos on his chest and left forearm. He reportedly drives a silver Hyundai Kona, a rental from Enterprise with Florida plates reading KCDZ28 2021.

TPD officers are working with UAPD to check locations where Lombardo may have gone and have contacted his friends and school associates. This remains an active investigation. If anyone has information on Lombardo’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121.