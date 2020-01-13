Schumer urging TSA to speed up bomb detecting

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sen. Charles Schumer is calling for bomb detection technology that can help spot bombs and suicide vests at busy transit hubs to be put to use.

Schumer said the technology is being help up in “testing limbo” by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“Amid all the tensions with Iran — and we never know what they’re going to do — why shouldn’t we have these devices ready.”

He went on to say that using the technology can’t do any harm and can only bring positive results.