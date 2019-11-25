Schumer demands airlines let kids sit with parents

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — As holiday travel is upon us, Sen. Chuck Schumer is demanding airlines be banned from splitting up parents and their children on flights.

Schumer argues that airlines have no policies in place to make sure parents and their kids, under the age of 13, are seated together. Some families even said they’ve paid extra fees to sit together and are sometimes separated anyways.

Regulations were passed in 2016, but the transportation department and Federal Aviation Administration have not released them, yet.

On Monday, Schumer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary demanding action.

He said: “The real turbulence is the family seating policy, which has become a game of musical chairs. It’s either costing parents more or delivering a giant headache that includes pleading with strangers to swap seats.”