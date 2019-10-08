School districts sue e-cigarette maker

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Some school districts across the country are taking matters into their own hands by filing a lawsuit against e-cigarette giant JUUL.

The suits, filed by three public school districts in New York, Kansas and Missouri. All three accuse JUUL of targeting young people and getting them addicted to nicotine.

“Vaping, especially with the JUUL device, is very easy to do even in the classroom where you can bend over, suck it out of the USB port, put it back and no one may know.”

JUUL declined to comment, but in the past, the company has adamantly denied marketing to teens and said it has launched “an aggressive plan to combat underage use as it is antithetical to our mission.”