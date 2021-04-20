SBA launching program to aid struggling restaurants

WASHINGTON (WWLP) — The Small Business Administration is launching a new program aimed at helping restaurants recover from the pandemic. It’s called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, aimed at helping bars, restaurants, and other food sale locations like bakeries.

For the first 21 days of the program, the SBA will be prioritizing women and veteran-led businesses, as well as businesses run by minority groups who have statistically received less funding from other programs.

The official start date for the program has yet to be announced.

