ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — McDonald’s is introducing a new duo to its menu this November 2022. The two new items will be available nationwide on November 21.
The OREO® Fudge McFlurry and Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese will make their debut later on this month for a limited time (while supplies last). Both items are available in restaurants, on the Mcdonald’s app, or via McDelivery. McDonald’s describes the two as,
- Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese: 100% fresh beef quarter-pound patty topped with two slices of American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce. Served on a toasted sesame seed bun. For double the fun, try the Double Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese.
- OREO® Fudge McFlurry: McDonald’s classic, creamy vanilla soft serve with hot fudge topping and OREO® cookie pieces for a perfect sweet treat combination.