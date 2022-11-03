ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — McDonald’s is introducing a new duo to its menu this November 2022. The two new items will be available nationwide on November 21.

The OREO® Fudge McFlurry and Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese will make their debut later on this month for a limited time (while supplies last). Both items are available in restaurants, on the Mcdonald’s app, or via McDelivery. McDonald’s describes the two as,